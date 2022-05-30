Healthcare Analytics Market Growing at a CAGR of 27.9% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improving efficiency in healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses & growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry

Market Size – USD 13.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.9%, Market Trend – Rise in the Big Data analytics integration with mHealth applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with mHealth applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/439

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Healthcare Analytics Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc. declared to have reached a contract to acquire Information Builders, Inc., a pioneering data analytics software provider. Through the addition of Information Builders, TIBCO would have exposure to a more extensive range of analytics and techniques, significantly improving the company’s ability to support other companies in overcoming the most difficult data quality issues.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Healthcare analytics entail a robust networking infrastructure to collect, analyze, and deliver a large volume of data. High-cost of hardware components, such as computers’ components, is driving the segment.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Although a unit is located within the premises, it can also be conveniently accessible from distant locations, offering high energy use, reduced costs, and benefits in terms of operating.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-analytics-market

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key market participants include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

The global Healthcare Analytics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Healthcare Analytics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare analytics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/439

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Healthcare Analytics Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Healthcare Analytics in this industry vertical?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/439

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

product information management market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/product-information-management-market

ambient lighting market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambient-lighting-market

cleaning robot market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cleaning-robot-market

waterproof bluetooth speaker market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-bluetooth-speaker-market

smart wi-fi power strip market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-wifi-power-strip-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-analytics-market

Healthcare Analytics Market