Signing ceremony of new cooperation documents between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 30 - Following the official talks, a number of new cooperation documents have been signed in the presence and with the participation of the heads of both states Emomali Rahmon and Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi have signed a "Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Then 16 new cooperation documents were signed in the presence of the heads of state:

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Office for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of industry and new technologies;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Museum of Tajikistan and the National Museum of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Joint Investment Committee between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Program of cooperation between the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Education, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters;

- Long-term program of economic and trade cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran for 2022-2030;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the oil and gas sector;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the expansion of international road transport;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Organization for Environmental Protection of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of environment;

- Program of cooperation between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Executive body of state power of the Khatlon Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Razavi Khorasan region of the Islamic Republic of Iran on economic, cultural, scientific and tourism cooperation;

- Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in the main areas of mapping, geodesy, research and production activities between the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Planning Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Iranian Stock Exchange and Securities Organization;

- Agreement on establishment of the Joint Business Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After the signing ceremony of new cooperation documents, the presidents of the two countries Emomali Rahmon and Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi held a press conference for a wide range of domestic and foreign journalists. Both sides commended the results of the talks.