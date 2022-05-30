Submit Release
Sheraton Grand Macao joins the ranks of medical observation hotels for individuals from Hong Kong

MACAU, May 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre expressed that in response to the rising demand of returnees from Hong Kong, Sheraton Grand Macao will be enlisted as one of the general optional medical observation hotels for individuals from the Hong Kong SAR starting from 2 June. The hotel will accept reservation starting from 12:00 noon tomorrow (31 May). To ensure accuracy of reservation information received, the hotel will not provide phone booking service. The quarantine price is set in accord with the hotel’s room rate standard. For more information about medical observation hotels, please refer to: https://content.macaotourism.gov.mo/uploads/mgto_main/medical_observation_hotels_en.pdf

