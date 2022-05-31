Armis wins 'Tech Growth Business of the Year' at the 2022 National Technology Awards
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset intelligence platform, has been recognised as ‘Tech Growth Business of the Year’ at the 6th annual National Technology Awards.
Organised by National Technology News, this awards ceremony is designed to reward excellence in the sector and celebrate the achievements of industry pioneers.
Jonathan Morgan, Sales Director UKI, Armis, said, “It is great to pick up yet another award on behalf of Armis. The company continues to go from strength to strength, not only as a recognised and outstanding global technology innovator, but also as a big player in the UK. This is a remarkable success and a great occasion to celebrate.”
The award follows a long line of wins for Armis across OT, ICS, loMT, IT, IoT, and cybersecurity, demonstrating its leading technology and expertise. The company has also been recognised by major analyst houses in the Forrester New Wave'": Connected Medical Device Security 2020 and ISG Global 2021 Manufacturing Industry Services: OT Security Solutions reports.
Armis recently expanded its presence across the EMEA region with personnel and partners in Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Poland, Israel, and Dubai. Armis’s EMEA business has grown by more than 1,000% in the last twelve months alone.
“As a business, we have been growing rapidly in the UK and across the EMEA region. Our overall global growth rate was over 8,000% in the last five years. We are very fortunate to be working with some of the UK’s best resale and distribution partners such as the Nuvias group, Check Point, and Barrier Networks to name but a few,” said Conor Coughlan, General Manager, EMEA, Armis. “We are honoured to have been singled out as the UK's fastest-growing tech firm and we are very grateful to the judging panel and everyone involved for selecting us”.
Armis customers are from across all verticals & segments including government, state, local, education (SLED), healthcare, critical infrastructure providers (CIP), andorganisations such as the NHS, Colgate Palmolive, Allegro Microsystems, Nestle, Reckitt, Mondalez, PepsiCo, IBM, DocuSign, The Booking Group, John Muir Health, Brookfield Properties, McKesson, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AT&T, Florida State University, MTR Elizabeth Line, and many more.
About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 100, 500 and 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement.
Armis
