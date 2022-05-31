HIT Holdings to receive USD 1.5 Million strategic investment from BeMotion Inc
HIT Holdings is to expand and accelerate the commercialization of the DCN vending technology Worldwide
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIT Holdings is to receive a $1.5 Million strategic investment from BeMotion Inc. to expand and accelerate the commercialization of the DCN vending technology. To grow and accelerate the commercialization of non-contact innovative vending technology in the North American and International Markets.
HIT Holdings is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with BeMotion for strategic investment to accelerate the commercialization of its advanced innovative digital vending platform. BeMotion will invest $1.5 Million as a combination of services and capital equipment into HIT Holdings to fulfill and expand their current expansion.
This investment represents a significant step toward HIT and BeMotion realizing a shared vision of intelligent digital vending, which provides a solution to last-mile product distribution in the rapidly shifting retail landscape; DCN is re-shaping where and how consumers purchase products.
We are excited to deepen our relationship with BeMotion on their next-generation vending platforms. BeMotion has the most advanced vending technology in the market and the IT expertise necessary to exploit the M-Commerce and Digital marketing capabilities. The platform is very dynamic, allowing us to expand this solution into new markets around the world." – said Mr. Alex Lemberg, CEO of HIT Holdings.
The DCN Vending and Marketplace platform allow users to interact with the machines without contact through their smartphone. It boasts a staggering display of features that benefit retailers, such as M-commerce, a products directory, a loyalty program, delivery, digital advertising and detailed analytics.
"We believe that smart vending is the future of blockchain. HIT's unique position within crypto & blockchain markets combined with their strategic distribution relationships within the International market made our choice to partner with HIT Holdings very easy." – said Mr. Abu Hassan, Founder of BeMotion Inc.
HIT Holdings plans to roll out the DCN Vending throughout their existing distribution network, with the initial targets being transit hubs across the World.
About HIT Holdings Inc. https://hitinc.io/
HIT Holdings Inc is a Miami- Florida-based corporation focused on new technologies and high innovation. We selectively onboard museum-grade assets that have the potential to appreciate over time by expanding your access to a larger community of collectors. HIT Provides blue-chip grade access for such assets to have liquidity and real-time participation.
About BeMotion Inc. www.bemotioninc.com / DCN Vending & Marketplace. www.dcnvending.com
DCN is a subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2019 as an innovative, intelligent digital vending machine provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, and Health & Fitness Products.
Sheila Ruschel
HIT Holdings / HIT Studios
info@hitinc.io
