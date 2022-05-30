Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,474 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden

U.S. Special Envoy Jessica Stern will travel to Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden, May 31-June 8.  During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will engage with local human rights defenders and civil society representatives regarding the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons globally, with a specific focus on LGBTQI+ refugees from Ukraine.

In the Netherlands and Sweden, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government and civil society counterparts to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons via multilateral institutions and public-private partnerships such as the Global Equality Fund.

In Lithuania, among her engagements, the Special Envoy will participate in Baltic Pride’s Proud Cities Summit, where she will speak in the first session panel discussion on “Equality, Diversity, Inclusion: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities” and engage with youth at an informal Q&A session.

For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.