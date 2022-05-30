Global Electrophoresis Market would Register a Healthy Growth Rate USD 3,708.59 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Electrophoresis Market by Product (Capillary Electrophoresis, Gel Electrophoresis, Reagents, Imaging, Geldoc), Application (Diagnostics, Research, Quality Control and Others), End-users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global electrophoresis market is expected to grow from USD 2,398.26 million in 2019 to USD 3,708.59 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest market share. The increasing number of infectious diseases, growing genetic disorders, ongoing research projects on gene analysis and increased drug demand are some factors contributing to the market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR. The factors such as the increase in genetic and proteomics research and increase investments by the pharmaceuticals and biotech companies have led to the market growth of electrophoresis in the recent years.

Key players of the electrophoresis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Harvard Bioscience Inc., CBS Scientific Company, Inc., Serbia Group, Merck Millipore Shimadzu Corporation and others. GE Healthcare recently launched Discovery MI System, which is an imaging device.

The product segment includes capillary electrophoresis, gel electrophoresis, reagents, imaging and geldoc. Out of these, gel electrophoresis is the major sub-segment. Gel electrophoresis is highly used in proteomics research and manufacturing of personal medicines. It is used in genetic mapping, chromosomal assignments and generation of artificial chromosomes. It is popular among the hospitals, diagnostics as well as in research centres. Thus, it is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted years. The application segment includes diagnostics, research, quality control and others. Diagnostics is the dominant sub-segment. The increased use of electrophoresis in the diagnosis of RNA and chromosomes is the factor contributing to the market growth. Also, electrophoresis is vital in the discovery of new drugs. The end-user segment includes academic and research centres, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and hospitals and diagnostics centres. Hospitals and diagnostic centres accounts for the maximum market share. The growing need for analysis of genes for drug discovering is the major factor contributing to the increased use of electrophoresis in hospitals and diagnostics.

Electrophoresis is widely used to separate macromolecules like RNA, proteins and nucleic acid fragments. The process is carried out with the help of electrodes which generates potential. This helps the charged particles to move to the respective poles. The market is driven by the increase in geriatric population, infectious diseases, the prevalence of fatal diseases like cancer, etc. Additionally, it has been recently used in next-generation sequencing. It is applicable in the analysis of various vaccines, drug quality control, diagnosis of haemoglobin and antibody analysis. Research centres perform electrophoresis for carrying proteomics and genetic researches. The increase in the number of scientific discoveries which requires gene analysis has increased the applicability of electrophoresis in the diagnostic centres. There has been demand for technologically advance electrophoresis equipments to enhance the scope of analysis.

