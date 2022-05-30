British Columbians invited to share 2023 budget priorities

CANADA, May 30 - People in British Columbia are asked to share their ideas and priorities to help make life better for people, businesses and communities as government plans Budget 2023.

“British Columbians have faced extraordinary challenges in the past two years and, while we’re not through it yet, we’re making progress together,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “As we adapt to our province’s changing needs and look to new opportunities, we have choices to make. We want to know what matters most to the people of B.C., socially, environmentally and economically.”

Budget 2022 focused on continuing to protect people’s health and livelihoods, while building an economic future that works for everyone. Government will continue to put people first and, as government looks ahead to Budget 2023, continue to look for ways to keep bringing costs down for families. Government will continue to improve the services people rely on in light of global economic shifts that are affecting the cost of living.

Input from community consultations and online surveys will help inform the plan. This annual consultation process is one way that government works with people, stakeholder groups, businesses and communities to ensure that B.C.’s economic future includes opportunities for everyone.

Each year, the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, an all-party committee of the legislative assembly, holds provincewide consultations. The consultations seek the views of British Columbians on priorities for the next provincial budget and present a final report with recommendations to the legislative assembly.

People can share their views by completing the survey, sending in written comments or presenting to the committee.

The Budget 2023 consultation, including the online survey, is open. The deadline to receive all submissions is Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. (Pacific time).

Public input will be included in the committee’s report to the legislative assembly, which will be released in August 2022.

Get started by reading the 2023 budget consultation paper: www.gov.bc.ca/budgetconsultations

For more detailed information on how to participate in the consultation process, visit: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

or email: financecommittee@leg.bc.ca

Contact the Parliamentary Committees Office: 250 356-2933 or (toll-free in B.C.) 1 877 428-8337