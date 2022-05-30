Protein Engineering Market Insights, Explore Industry Growth, Development Innovations and Regional Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for protein-based drugs and rising investments by governments for protein engineering are driving the demand of the market.

Protein Engineering Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Protein Engineering market explores how the Protein Engineering market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time

Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in the research and development of protein engineering to obtain cost-effective and efficient products with enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

Key Highlights from the Report

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing initiatives of the governments of the developing economies to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced and cost-effective therapeutics.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Directed Evolution

Rational Protein Design

Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation factors

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factors

Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software Services

Instruments

Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Protein Engineering Key Coverage of report:

Protein Engineering Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.

Protein Engineering Market share analysis of the major market players.

Opportunities and growth prospects for the new Protein Engineering 7 market entrants.

Protein Engineering Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.

Protein Engineering Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of Protein Engineering market valuations.

Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.

Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Protein Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Protein Engineering development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Protein Engineering market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Protein Engineering market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Protein Engineering Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Protein Engineering Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising investments in Synthetic biology

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of protein-based drugs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of qualified and skilled researchers

4.2.3.2. High maintenance cost of the protein engineering instruments

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Protein Engineering Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Directed Evolution

5.1.2. Rational Protein Design

5.1.3. Hybrid approach

Chapter 6. Protein Engineering Market By Protein Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Protein Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Vaccines

6.1.2. Growth Hormones

6.1.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.1.4. Coagulation factors

6.1.5. Interferon

6.1.6. Colony Stimulating Factors

6.1.7. Others

Chapter 7. Protein Engineering Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Software & Services

7.1.2. Instruments

7.1.3. Consumables

Chapter 8. Protein Engineering Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

8.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Contract Research Organizations

8.1.2. Academic Research Institutes

8.1.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

