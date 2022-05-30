North America to Lead Global Transfer Membrane Market with Over One-third Market Share: Fact.MR Study

Transfer Membrane Market Analysis, By Type (PVDF, Nitrocellulose, Nylon), By End Use (Academic & Research, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new research survey by Fact.MR, the transfer membrane market is set to exhibit a sluggish CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the transfer membrane market holds a net worth of US$ 191.1 million.



The world has witnessed a prominent increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases over the past few years, and this has propelled the demand for novel treatment therapies. Increasing investments in research and development to meet the high demand for novel drugs and therapies are expected to drive demand for transfer membranes through 2032. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and availability of alternatives are expected to have a hampering effect on the transfer membrane market potential. The COVID-19 dilemma has had a variety of effects on the coronary bioabsorbable stent business.

Key transfer membrane providers are expected to focus on mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their business potential and gain a competitive edge over other transfer membrane companies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the transfer membrane market stands at a net valuation of US$ 191.1 million.

The market for transfer membranes is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2032.

The transfer membrane market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 226.3 million by 2032.

Increasing investments in R&D, supportive government initiatives, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to be major factors driving transfer membrane market potential across the forecast period.

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals and the availability of alternative methods are expected to constrain transfer membrane market growth.

The North America transfer membrane market is projected to maintain its dominant market share and account for US$ 78.8 million by 2032.

Demand for PVDF transfer membranes is projected to rise at a CAGR of 1.9% and reach US$ 125.9 million by 2032.





“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments in related research & development will drive transfer membrane market potential,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Transfer membrane manufacturers are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market presence and boost revenue generation. Transfer membrane vendors are also focusing on developing new technologies to further advance membrane technologies and create efficient solutions for various end uses.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global transfer membrane market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (PVDF, nitrocellulose, nylon) and end use (academic & research, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

