Andrei Belousov meets with Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan

RUSSIA, May 30 - First Deputy
Prime Minister Andrei Belousov met with Secretary-General of the United Nations
Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, who was in Moscow
on a special mission at the instruction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The meeting
focused on the export of Russian food products and fertilisers in order to
stabilise the situation in the world food markets.
