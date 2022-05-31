IHOFX Supports the Introduction of a Daily Consumer Price Index

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced that it recognizes and supports the launch of the daily value for the Consumer Price Index designed to replace the actual monthly index. As a deflator of major economic indicators, the index will be of significant use to investors.

The daily value index is a commercially accessible index meant to track value movements across the market portfolio of various origins. Commodity price indices have only introduced positions that have been sold during the measurement period without paying attention to the large majority of the housing stock.

The new index uses a special mechanism that relates to the assessment of the attributes of products that are being transacted when calculating the value of the index. Interpreting the existing factors allows a more accurate analysis of true value movements across specific markets. The daily value index has the following benefits:

- Timeframe – being updated daily, it reveals the latest updated market information;

- Low volatility – measured annual volatility stays analogous;

- Covering the overall market – all positions are included for being executed;

- Non-revisionary – offering greater certainty about the actual market conditions.

“The daily index has been created based on prolonged research and development. It is designed especially for trading purposes and tracks the value of an investment in a self-financing market portfolio. The index removes the tendency connected with capital injections in order to analyze changes in market value. The daily indices also eliminate compositional intolerance which affects index establishing techniques. IHOFX continues to investigate the establishment of exchange-traded products having the objective of allowing investors to reproduce the return and performance specifications”, said Nam Kang-dae, Executive Chairman and President of IHOFX.

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.