Third annual CyberTech100 list announces the tech companies helping financial institutions combat new cyber threats

The 2022 CyberTech100 was launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious list recognises the world’s most innovative solution providers helping financial services firms fight off cyber attacks, protect customer information and mitigate digital risks.
The CyberTech industry for financial services has grown dramatically over the last couple of years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organisations expand their spending on securing their digital infrastructure. With an average cost of $5.72m per data breach, the majority of financial institutions are projected to increase their security budgets even further.
As a result, this year’s process to identify the leading 100 companies in the CyberTech space was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 businesses. The finalists were awarded a place on the list for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.
“Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.”
The leading companies that were awarded a place on the CyberTech100 include:
Cobwebs Technologies: provides law enforcement-grade automated web intelligence solutions that enable financial institutions to drive safe, compliant business by delivering decision-quality insights.
CSS, a Confluence company: helps organizations understand cybersecurity risks from regulatory, business and operational perspectives.
CyberGRX: standardizes third-party cyber risk management, making it possible to achieve insights, prioritize risks and make smarter decisions across your entire vendor ecosystem
CybSafe: the cybersecurity software company using behavioural science and data science to transform security awareness and human cyber risk management
Enveil: pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use to enable secure search, analytics, sharing, and collaboration
Feroot Security: offers client-side security with automated JavaScript scanning, monitoring, controls, and policies to stop threats and protect customer data.
Guardsquare: offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market including app security testing, protection and monitoring
Kocho: provides identity and cyber security solutions for modern businesses looking to begin or enhance their digital transformation journey.
Schwarzthal Tech: RegTech startup building an AI-driven SaaS platform that provides financial crime intelligence and graph-based investigation technology
xorlab: their machine-intelligent software stops never-been-seen-before cyber threats in M365, Slack, or Confluence, keeping business communication and collaboration safe from compromise
Full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com.
