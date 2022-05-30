Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2017 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market trends – The advent of coating materials for long-lasting protection.

The growth in the automotive industry due to the rise in demand for consumers and an increase in population is propelling the market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.Growth in industrialization has also impacted the market demand. The heavy machinery requires constant protection, and manufacturers plate them with surface treating chemicals to protect them from rust and other issues.

The Surface Treatment Chemicals Market study also provides company biographies, SWOT analysis, and business strategies for major industry players.

Leading Companies of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are quickly catching up with the developed region in terms of the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plating Chemicals

Cleaners

Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Transportation

General Industry

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Surface Treatment Chemicals market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Surface Treatment Chemicals industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

What is the growth rate of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Surface Treatment Chemicals industry by 2027?

