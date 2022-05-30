Blockchain in Genomics Market Demand, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – The rise in private entities and venture capitalists' funding.

Market Size – USD 24.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 65.8%, Market Trends – The rise in private entities and venture capitalists' funding. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, private entities and venture capitalists' rising funding is anticipated to augment the market growth shortly. The high cost of maintenance is likely to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Blockchain in Genomics Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Blockchain in Genomics Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Blockchain in Genomics Market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/370

The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Blockchain in Genomics Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key participants include GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.

Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Nebula Genomics, Inc. launched blockchain-based DNA sequencing. With the introduction of blockchain-based DNA sequencing, the firm will enhance its market position.

Over the forecast timeline, the utility segment is anticipated to lead the market. It offers a form of digital coupon that can be easily traded in the future for discounted fees or exclusive exposure to a service.

The segment of Business to Business (B2B) is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 66.0%. The company's adoption of blockchain technology's main benefits entail the unparalleled standards of safety, privacy, and productivity it offers.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/370

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Blockchain in Genomics, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/370

Key Points of Blockchain in Genomics Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Blockchain in Genomics market

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-volatile-memory-express-market

Drug Infusion Systems Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-infusion-systems-market

Energy as a Service Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Smart Greenhouse Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-greenhouse-market

Portable Printer Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/portable-printer-market

No-code Development Platforms Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/no-code-development-platforms-market

Masterbatch Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/masterbatch-market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services