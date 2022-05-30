Muralist Daniel Marceli Highlights The Culture Of The Sea for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project, with Journalist Ian Urbina
Daniel Marceli’s mural for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is called “La Yene De Renato,” and can be found in Valparaíso, Chile.
Painting the traces of memory that symbolically and intimately connect with public life is a natural fit for contemporary art.”VALPARAíSO, CHILE, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a detailed testimonial about his artistic process and influences, muralist Daniel Marceli explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. These paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it wide impact. Third, the journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Daniel Marceli is a plastic artist based in Valparaíso, Chile. For years, he has used the streets as his classroom, embracing the Graffiti movement in his quest for new artistic languages. He studies design at the Playa Ancha University in Valparaíso and studies painting at the School of
Fine Arts in Viña del Mar.
In his art, Marceli explores the themes of nature and the mestizo cultures of Chile.The Huilliche people are the source of his inspiration. Examining their history, Marceli reflects on the sea, the islands and the various human and labor experiences of the Mapuche-Huilliche. His murals touch upon an indigenous world that has been overlooked by mass globalization.
For this project, the street artist believes his art fulfills an important purpose, as it mirrors journalism focused on uncovering widespread problems at sea and searching for global solutions.
“Sometimes it feels right to create art to complement the written word,” said Marceli. “When you have something of tremendous value like this, artistic depictions that reflect this work are exactly what we need.”
Daniel Marceli | #TheOutlawOceanMuralProject