De Panache Announces Opening A Furniture Manufacturing Unit
De Panache has launched its furniture manufacturing unit in Bangalore city to ensure that the interested consumers have the best possible interior designed homeBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De Panache has launched its furniture manufacturing unit in Bangalore city to ensure that the interested consumers have the best possible interior designed home. The unit was put in place with the expectation to meet the ever-increasing number of demands from Bangalore, who are looking for unconventional interior design & execution services by the Bangalore interior designers. Manufacturing Factory Unit is equipped with high precision laser sensors enabled by the latest technology manufacturing machines capable of producing furniture in a matter of hours, especially for bungalow interior clients.
Nitesh Kumar Singh, the head of the execution said, “De Panache signed a contract with HOMAG Group, Germany, Felder KG, Austria & Altendorf GmbH, Germany to procure machines that were capable of running with extreme laser preciseness without the constant need for an operator to supervise the system. These machines were of the latest models and the output is much more than the previous make & models.
De Panache has also partnered with some of the most quality-conscious raw material suppliers in the industry which will help synergize along with the imported machinery. The company buys premium quality raw materials from all across the globe and uses them in all its projects, including Plywood from GreenPly & Century Plyboards, Hardware from Hettich Group, Germany, Edgebandings & Acrylics from Rehau, Switzerland and Gypsum Boards from Saint Gobain headquartered at France.
Atreyee Choudhury, the founder of De Panache said, “We aim to provide clients with the best possible interior design experience. We are happy that we have been able to deliver this through our new manufacturing facility, which has been built with the help of our new team of dedicated professionals. We are confident that this facility will go a long way in helping us deliver even better results to our clients.”
Atreyee further added, “This facility will help our expansion plans and will ensure that we continue to grow and expand our business. We are proud to be a part of the industry and to be able to contribute to the growth of this industry through our quality products and services. Our hand-picked interior designers in Bangalore are always pushed to pursue their Avant-garde interior design concepts.”
De Panache has a dedicated team of expert interior designers and project managers who work tirelessly to make sure that the projects they take up are delivered with the best possible interior design in Bangalore. The company believes that an expertly designed interior can change the entire mood of a home and thus its residents.
