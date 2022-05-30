Global Microgrid Market to Reach USD 61.18 Billion by the Year 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 28.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research of microgrid infrastructure

Microgrid Market Size – USD 28.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of microgrid infrastructure ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for clean sources of energy. Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints on the environment and lower the dependency on fossil-fuel-based power generation to produce electricity is expected to increase the demand for the technology. Increasing government policies and initiatives and a shift towards renewable distributed energy generation such as fuel cells, wind turbines, and Solar PV are also expected to drive the microgrid market's demand.

Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply all across the world and the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy are driving the demand of the market.

The commercial and the industrial sector are increasingly adopting microgrid technology in order to reduce the emission levels and avail a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity in remote areas. The declining cost of renewable energy sources is also a contributing factor to the increasing demand of the microgrid facility. The microgrid is also used in the defense services and research labs to have a secure network from independent external power stations and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks.

Microgrid are localized grids that cater to discrete geographic footprint and operate autonomously and independent of traditional grid. Microgrid can strengthen resilience of grids and reduce disturbances owing to their increased ability to operate even when the main grid is down. Microgrid can also function as grid resource to induce faster system response and recovery. Microgrid contain one or more kinds of distributed energy sources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and generators that helps in supporting a flexible and efficient electric grid. Increasing use of localized energy sources also assists in reducing energy losses during transmission and distribution and this significantly increases efficiency of electric delivery systems. Increasing government focus on development and implementation of Microgrid to improve their efficiency, resilience, and reliability is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Get Free Sample Report Copy and All Related Graphs & Charts (as well as COVID19 Impact Analysis) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/229

Commercial and industrial sector are rapidly adopting microgrid technology to mitigate emission levels and ensure reliable and uninterrupted power and electricity supply is available even in remote areas. Rapid decline in costs associated with renewable energy sources and growing adoption of microgrid in defense and military sector to ensure security of the network and reduce probability of cyberattacks are also some factors expected to support revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with installation of Microgrid is a key factor expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Combined heat & power segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2019 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to rising adoption of renewable sources of power generation such as hydro, solar panels, and wind energy.

Grid-connected segment revenue is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 10.65 during the forecast period owing to availability of reliable power supply, improved resiliency and efficiency, cost-effective energy storage, and drastic reduction in emission level.

Education segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period owing to increasing government investment and funding to improve education infrastructure in developing countries and across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing initiatives by government and energy departments to offer cost-effective and robust power and electricity supply in rural and hard to reach areas in developing economies.

Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I announced the launch of first-of-its-kind largest behind-the-meter battery energy storage deployment in North America. The companies aim to offer cost-efficient, sustainable, and resilient electricity source to customers across the United States and Canada.

Get Access to Full summary of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid as a service-market

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented the global microgrid market on the basis of power, product, application, and region:

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Combined heat & power (CHP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Diesel

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grid-connected

Hybrid

Remote

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Education

Utility

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Make an inquiry and request for customization @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/229

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Microgrid as a service market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Benefits of Purchasing Global Microgrid as a service Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Microgrid as a service market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

adaptive cruise control market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adaptive-cruise-control-market

remote vehicle shutdown market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

waste to energy market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

microgrid market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

directed energy weapons market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

wind energy market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

offshore wind energy market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

autonomous emergency brakes market

https://www.google.com.ai/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.



Microgrid Market Size Worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027