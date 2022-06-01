Memorial Day Reflections, Donald Trump Jr.’s Surprising AMAC Remarks, Getting to Root Causes and Common-Sense Solutions

Memorial Day is about more than the beach, backyard grilling of burgers and brats. This op-ed explores 21st and other U.S. conflicts and the causes and cures of decades of festering American problems.

There are over 40 nations that have a higher rate of homeownership than the U.S., yet they often have lower personal income.

Donald Trump observed that the rigged system could not be fixed by trusting those who rigged it in the first place.

A federal official told MHProNews that many federal department budgets ought to be examined in the light of how much money flows to corporate interests. Solving problems the money flow would have no reason to continue, so effort is postured without achievements.