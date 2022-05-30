The Abrahamic Business Circle ranked in 33 Top Arab World Professional Networking Companies and Startups

Top Arab World Startups & Companies

One of the prestigious online business sites, BestStartup.Asia, ranked The Abrahamic Business Circle as one of the top Arab World Startups & Companies.

We are pleased to welcome all Business-Leaders and Investors, let us work together in growing our networks and deals” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the prestigious online business sites, BestStartup.Asia, ranked The Abrahamic Business Circle as one of the top Arab World Startups & Companies.

BestStartup.Asia points to showcase the latest innovations, breakthroughs and greatest companies across Asia and managed and owned by Fupping LTD, a London based media company. The BestStartup.Asia is promoting the greatest Asian companies, businesses and innovations on the global state and aim to boost inbound investment into Asian companies and startups by addressing the information asymmetry between small innovate startups and institutional investors.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive private members’ network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates and Diplomats. Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all part of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, headquarters based in Dubai, is continuously working with the governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the world to boost global trade and investments. The organization dedicated its ongoing support to its members in expanding their outreach that will also help the region and the United Arab Emirates. The organization hosts both local and international events.

The upcoming local event, Investors Roundtable Dubai, will take place on June 29, 2022 at the Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai – United Arab Emirates.

The Investors Roundtable Dubai will be assisted by Ambassadors, Ministers, Royal Families, Corporates and Non-Government Organizations. This event will gather serious investors and entrepreneurs around the world and with their combined connections, it will increase opportunities and strengthen business relationships. Forward-Thinking and Thought-Leaders will discuss in a roundtable the trending topics in Edutech, Fintech, Agriculture, Real Estate, Advanced Technologies and Healthcare.

Furthermore, the international events may take place in Berlin, Zurich and Bogota with the support of the Governments of the host countries this year in 2022 and 2023.

The organization is committed to show its determination for many years to come.

Dr. Raphael Nagel is the Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle and his vision is to bridge opportunities by promoting steadfastly Economic Diplomacy through investments. Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned Impact Investor and Investment Banker.

ENDS



About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through investments founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel. The global business networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com