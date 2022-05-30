Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size [2022-2029]: $37.00 Billion by 2029 at CAGR of 5.7%

According To Fortune Business Insights, The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 37.00 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.5% During Forecast Period; Strong Focus on R&D for Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease to Augment Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size was valued at USD 23.90 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 25.18 billion in 2022 to USD 37.00 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, 2022-2029.”

The ulcerative colitis segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the high patient base and increasing approval of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis patients accounted for 54% of the total diagnosed inflammatory bowel disease patients in the U.S. and Europe in 2020. Moreover, the usage of biologics to treat ulcerative colitis is anticipated to increase at a significant rate in the coming years.





Request A Sample Copy Of The Research Report: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-market-106704





COVID-19 Impacts:

Postponement in Diagnostic Processes amid COVID-19 to Restrict Treatment Rate of IBD

The influence of COVID-19 resulted in sluggish inflammatory bowel disease treatment market growth amid the pandemic. Numerous aspects are accountable for the sluggish treatment rate of the ailment, involving the closure of = diagnostic centers, travel limitations, and lockdowns in different nations across the globe.

Segments:

Surging Drug Acceptance by Certification Authorities for Treatment to Lead Market

On the basis of disease indication, the market is segregated into Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis.

The Crohn’s disease segment is predicted to hold a primary share in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the surging occurrence of Crohn’s disease and the number of patients experiencing treatment for Crohn’s disease across the world.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 37.00 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 25.18 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 181 Segments covered Disease Indication, Route of Administration, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Growth Drivers The adoption of biologics is increasing to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, but the high costs associated with biologics treatment are limiting the market growth. Strong Focus on R&D for Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease to Augment Market Growth

Injectable Segment to Hold Major Market Share

Injectables segment is estimated to develop owing to the dynamics such as rising adoption of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis & Crohn’s disease and bolstering product approvals for the biologics.

Surging Implementation of Biologics to Maintain Dominance in the Market

In terms of drug class, the market has been divided into IL inhibitors, TNF inhibitors, anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, corticosteroids, ASA drugs, and others.

The TNF inhibitors segment held the leading share of the market. Monoclonal antibodies are utilized for targeting to encourage and preserve remission in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, which is enhancing the segment’s growth in the market.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-market-106704





Hospital Pharmacy Segment to Hold Considerable Market Share

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy and retail pharmacy & other.

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a substantial share owing to the reimbursement policies in emerging nations, which cover the huge costs of these drugs.

Report Coverage:

Our reports are based on an all-inclusive examination approach that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data discovering method, which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have received admission to various international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in important zones.

Drivers and Restraints:

Strong Portfolio of Pipeline Molecules to Upsurge Product Launches

The growing occurrence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and the growing consciousness of the disease across the world are a few of the aspects accountable for the development of inflammatory bowel disease treatment. Thus, several prime industry players are concentrating on R&D and exploring novel potential candidates for IBD treatment.

There are several dynamics that are accountable for the rising occurrence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease such as genetic disposition, environmental triggers, and immune system commotion. Most of the patients experiencing ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease have a family history of the ailment. This is expected to bolster the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market growth.

However, there is an absence of consciousness about inflammatory bowel disease in emerging nations, increasing the number of patients undergoing treatment. Furthermore, the high treatment cost, involving the drug cost and other cost, is anticipated to restrict the acceptance of inflammatory bowel disease treatment in patients.





Quick Buy - Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106704





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Strengthened by Favorable Reimbursement Policies

North America held the largest inflammatory bowel disease treatment market share and stood at USD 9.81 billion in 2021, which was fueled by the greater adoption of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, favorable reimbursement programs for the treatment, and surging occurrence of these ailments in the U.S. and Canada.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share of inflammatory bowel disease treatment in 2021. The prime dynamics fueling the market growth involve the growing treatment population of the condition in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to display a higher CAGR owing to the rising consciousness about ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in the region and the growing approvals for drugs for the treatment of these diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurements Commenced by Prime Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for proficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global market development of the product. One such efficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further gaining a profit for both companies.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022 - Pfizer Inc. procured Arena Pharmaceuticals, a medical stage company emerging innovative potential therapies for the treatment of numerous immuno-inflammatory ailments. This development aided the company to diverse its portfolio for a series of immuno-inflammatory diseases comprising ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and others.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo)

UCB S.A. (Belgium)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

CELLTRION INC. (South Korea)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Healthcare Indicators Healthcare Expenditure related Indicators Healthcare Infrastructure related Indicators Healthcare Resources related Indicators Healthcare Burden related Indicators



Toc Continue...





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-market-106704





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245