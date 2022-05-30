Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Washington County

May 29, 2022

(HANCOCK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved three motorcycles late this morning in Washington County.

Shortly before 11:25 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash involving three motorcycles in the area of westbound Interstate-70 in Hancock, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1995 Honda motorcycle driven by Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was traveling west on I-70 when she lost control of her motorcycle and struck the guardrail. She was ejected from the vehicle and ended up in a nearby wooded area. She was declared deceased at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, two other motorcycles traveling with Wetzel tried to stop following the initial crash. Both vehicles laid down and crashed at the scene. The male driver of the second motorcycle, a 2022 Yamaha, and the driver of the third motorcycle, a 2003 Harley-Davidson, were transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The passenger on the Harley-Davidson, a 14-year-old female, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. I-70 was closed for a little over three hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

