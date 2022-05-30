Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4000 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:11 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC FEMS members transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Sills, of no fixed address.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, 40-year-old Tyrone Graham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.