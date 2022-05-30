Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,464 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4000 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:11 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC FEMS members transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Sills, of no fixed address.

 

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, 40-year-old Tyrone Graham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4000 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.