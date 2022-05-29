State Police Investigate Alleged Hit And Run In Prince George’s Co.

May 29, 2022

(CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into an alleged hit and run crash in Prince George’s County this morning that injured the operator of a motorcycle.

The victim is identified as Clayvon Anderson, 45, of Washington, D.C. Anderson was operating a black 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle involved in the crash. He was transported to MedStar Hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack were dispatched to eastbound Route 50 in the area of Kenilworth Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with Anderson, the operator of the motorcycle who reported he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police are seeking witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

