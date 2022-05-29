Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,464 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigate Alleged Hit And Run In Prince George’s Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into an alleged hit and run crash in Prince George’s County this morning that injured the operator of a motorcycle. 

            The victim is identified as Clayvon Anderson, 45, of Washington, D.C.  Anderson was operating a black 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle involved in the crash. He was transported to MedStar Hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. 

            Shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack were dispatched to eastbound Route 50 in the area of Kenilworth Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with Anderson, the operator of the motorcycle who reported he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

            Police are seeking witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  Calls may remain confidential.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov    

           

 

You just read:

State Police Investigate Alleged Hit And Run In Prince George’s Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.