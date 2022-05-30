Healthcare Business Intelligence Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 14.7% Amidst The Growing Government Support

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry” — Emergen Research

The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period.

However, high development cost of business intelligence solutions is expected to impede the market during the forecast period.

Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Healthcare Business Intelligence market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry are:

Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Radical Features of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Report:

The report encompasses Healthcare Business Intelligence market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 15.14 Billion by 2027