Preclinical Imaging Market Size Worth USD 5.4 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Preclinical Imaging Market Information by Modality, Reagent, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2030.

Increasing funds allocated for research and development and the continuous surge in technological innovations have resulted in the emergence of hybrid imaging systems, which has been favorable for the global market. Mounting number of CROs/ clinical research organizations as well as pharmaceutical firms have bolstered in-vivo imaging systems’ deployment in preclinical research; a factor that has fostered significant market growth in recent years. Increased preference for non-invasive small animal imaging methods combined with the growth in private- public initiatives and spending on preclinical research could also mean substantial revenue generation in the preclinical imaging market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 5.4 Billion CAGR Substantial Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Modality and Reagent Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing market demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques Increasing funding to support preclinical research

Molecular imaging has evolved into a well-developed multidiscipline, involving chemistry, molecular biology, engineering, medicine and computer. It is widely used since it can identify real-time and non-invasive visualization, measure the pathological or physiological process in living organisms at the molecular or cellular level. With constant technical advances, the possibility of advanced targeted therapy, personalized medicine and presymptomatic detection will shoot up with the adoption of multimodal molecular imaging. On a dim note, high costs associated with installation and operation could be a major growth deterrent in the preclinical imaging industry over the following years.

On the bright side, with continuous new launches and product development being the top strategies adopted by major vendors, the market growth is bound to receive a significant boost in the near future. A few other strategies that companies adopt to bolster their market positions include partnerships, geographic expansions; collaborations; acquisitions and agreements. To cite a reference, in May 2022, Bruker introduced advanced 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets developed for its preclinical magnetic resonance imaging systems range. After the success of BioSpec Maxwell 3 Tesla model, this latest series of Maxwell 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla magnets does not require liquid nitrogen or helium refills, and provides high-field sensitivity as well as resolution for preclinical MRI along with PET/MR research. The BioSpec Maxwell MRI series covers high-performance technology into easy to use, advanced systems for a variety of preclinical applications, with installation, maintenance, and simplified siting. The systems produce a small footprint as well as low maintenance, combining touchscreen, and ease of use with MR imaging flexibility.

Significant costs associated with the installation and operations along with the stringent regulations in preclinical research will impede the business growth over the forthcoming years.

The important firms in the preclinical imaging market include

Bruker Corporation (US)

MR Solutions (UK)

PerkinElmer (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands)

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

LI-COR Inc. (US)

Aspect Imaging (Israel)

Trifoil Imaging (US)

To curb the number of infected people, the demand for a variety of medical supplies has surged. Respiratory support devices life-support machines, like atomizers, monitors and oxygen generators are some of the medical devices most extensively deployed in primary clinical treatment.

The COVID-19 outbreak had an adverse impact on the preclinical imaging market, given that the healthcare sector’s focus is now on treating affected patients and curbing the pandemic spread. Therefore, patients affected by other diseases remain largely untreated.

Furthermore, the production of technologically innovative preclinical imaging systems was halted due to the surging cases of COVID-19. However, the surging funding supporting preclinical research coupled with the huge demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques will ensure sustained market growth in the years to come.

Furthermore, various businesses have restarted their operations. For instance, Euro-BioImaging Nodes have adjusted to the COVID-19 scenario and are providing services to external users. Euro-BioImaging is also facilitating COVID-19-related research activities, including drug screening projects, in line with picture data exchange. The firm is teaming up with EU-OPENSCREEN, its partner research infrastructure. With the use of human cells as well as SARS-CoV-2 isolate, the company has tested around 5632 chemicals to assess their capacity to suppress viral-induced cytotoxicity for identifying potential candidates for clinical trials against SARS-CoV-2.

Modality-based market segments are nuclear imaging systems, optical imaging systems, micro-ultrasound, micro-MRI, photoacoustic imaging system, magnetic particle imaging systems and micro-CT. Optical imaging systems have remained the leading segment since 2017.

With respect to reagent, the preclinical imaging market caters to preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents, preclinical CT contrast agents and preclinical MRI contrast agents. The preclinical optical imaging reagents segment dominates the worldwide market and has remained so since 2017.

The American market can most possibly take the leading position in the upcoming period, thanks to the region’s well-established medical infrastructure and the frequent technical advancements in the molecular imaging field. The accelerated demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging methods and the increasing budgets to conduct preclinical researches also induce substantial market growth in the region. The fact that the region observes huge numbers of preclinical projects and the United States accommodates several public and private firms also add works in the market’s favor.

The APAC market for preclinical imaging is primarily led by Japan, China, India, Australia and Republic of Korea, and is slated to procure the fastest growth rate in the ensuing years. The robustness of the APAC market is the result of the strong backing from the government given to biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D in the form of sizeable funds. Rising investments in radioisotope production, surge in translational researches, and the improving regulatory scenario across the countries also add to the regional market’s value.

