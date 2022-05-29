Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 28, 2022, in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:53 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and snatched property from the victim.  A patrol officer witnessed the offense and apprehended the suspect.

 

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, 29-year-old Jermonte Crutchfield, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

