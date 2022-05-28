Illinois Man Charged in Fatal Shooting at East Tennessee Rest Stop

MARION COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and THP troopers has resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man, charged with shooting his father inside a rest area off the interstate.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, around 6 p.m. CST Friday, TBI agents joined deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal shooting. The victim, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr. (DOB 09/02/1966) of Columbia, MO, was found deceased in the bathroom of the I-24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160. During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified the victim’s son Micah E. McElmurry (03/08/1992) of Decatur, IL, as the individual responsible for the shooting.

McElmurry was taken into custody Friday night. He was charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.