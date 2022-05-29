President of Uzbekistan attends the EAEU Online Summit

UZBEKISTAN, May 29 - On May 27, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of the observer state at the organization.

The virtual event was chaired by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov. It was attended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Cuba – an observer state to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Miguel Bermudez and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and deepening of integration processes in the EAEU space, including practical interaction in the economy, trade, industry, transport and other areas.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the active chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the EAEU, which contributes to deepening multifaceted cooperation within the organization.

It was stressed that joint efforts have mitigated the negative consequences of the pandemic and ensured positive dynamics in trade-economic cooperation between the countries. Thus, the trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries in 2021 increased by 30 percent, and since the beginning of this year has increased by another 33 percent. The annual growth rate of attracted investments from the EAEU countries is about 25 percent.

Noting the rapid changes taking place in the world and the crisis phenomena that have become a serious challenge to the stability of the countries, the President of Uzbekistan outlined the most urgent tasks that require joint solutions.

The President of Uzbekistan called for further elimination of technical barriers and recognition of certification in mutual trade between Uzbekistan and the EAEU countries, which will significantly simplify the access of goods to the markets.

The special urgency of expanding agro-industrial cooperation through joint production of crops and food products was emphasized. To increase its effectiveness, it was proposed to develop an agro-cooperation program that provides for the intensification of interregional contacts.

The Leader of Uzbekistan focused on the need for further development of alternative transport corridors and strengthening transport connectivity in the Southern and Eastern directions. In this regard, the importance of the early start of the practical implementation of the project for the construction of the Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan – China railway, which will create additional opportunities for entering the markets of the Asia-Pacific region, was noted.

The readiness to cooperate in the implementation of the trans-African railway construction project from Termez to Peshawar of Pakistan, which will provide the shortest route to South Asia with a market of 2 billion consumers, was expressed.

The President of Uzbekistan called for more effective use of innovative potential and the development of new forms of industrial cooperation between entrepreneurs of the countries, primarily in high technologies.

The International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia” in Tashkent, which was attended by over a thousand companies from the EAEU countries, became the first practical step in this direction.

It was proposed to develop a joint action plan to stimulate cooperative ties and deepen localization in chemistry, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, instrumentation, electronics and other areas. At the same time, it is important to make greater use of the capabilities of research institutes and technology centers.

The main attention was paid to the need to unite efforts in tourism, designed to become a natural driver of economic development, as well as the resumption of passenger transport links between the countries in full.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to hold a Forum on the development of the tourism industry in Uzbekistan with the participation of leading companies of the EAEU countries.

Following his speech, the President reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to the progressive strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and multifaceted partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union to ensure sustainable development and improve well-being in the countries.

Source: UzA