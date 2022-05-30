Dimethyl Carbonate Market was valued at USD 867.22 million in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period 2022-2028 : Greyviews

global dimethyl carbonate market are Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd., UBE Industries, KOWA American Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Merck KGaA, HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and others.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dimethyl carbonate market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dimethyl carbonate market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size by Product Grade (Battery Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade and Industry Grade), Application (Battery Electrolyte, Reagents, Solvents, Polycarbonate Synthesis, Fuel Additives and Others), End-use (Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Battery, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Electronics and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The significant players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate market are Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd., UBE Industries, KOWA American Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Merck KGaA, HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dimethyl Carbonate market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Merck KGaA and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global dimethyl carbonate market.

Dimethyl carbonates are well known solvent and reagent, which attracts various manufacturers from different industries. It is non-polar in nature and also it has high water miscibility. DMC biodegrades easily in the environment and is completely non-toxic. It has even gained classification of greenest compound for selection of solvents and reagents. Dimethyl carbonate is considered a good replacement for many compounds such as ethyl acetate, ethyl ketone and other such ketones. The commercial production of dimethyl carbonate is usually done through oxidation carbonylation. DMC evaporates easy and thus is a preferred material for paints and coatings.

The increasing demand for engineered thermoplastic in applications such as paints and coatings, plastics, battery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics, etc. is one of the most promising drivers of the dimethyl carbonate market. Dimethyl carbonate has several beneficial attributes including thermal stability, heat resistance, chemical resistance, dimension stability, transparency, etc. The production capacity of dimethyl carbonate has increased as the demand has expanded in several industries. The potential of dimethyl carbonate in the concrete paint industry is increasing rapidly owing to high solubility, high evaporation rate and favourable odour.

The developing regions are adopting the green materials in place of traditional materials for use in different end-users. The regional government has imposed strict regulations for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions especially the chemicals which has high toxicity. The use of dimethyl carbonate has thus gained popularity among the countries present in both developed and developing regions. Also, the uprise trend of automotive, electronics and building and construction industry, is providing lucrative opportunities to the dimethyl carbonates market. Global manufacturers present in several industries are adopting sustainable materials that can reduce their footprints on the environment.

Segmentation Analysis

The industry grade segment led the dimethyl carbonate market with a market share of around 49.87% in 2021.

The type segment includes battery grade, pharmaceutical grade and industry grade. Among these, industry grade is expected to be the dominant product grade segment. Industry grade dimethyl carbonate is used for solvents and reagents. The solvents manufactured from industrial grade dimethyl carbonate is used for paints and coatings. It is even used for manufacturing of electrical, automotive and electronics. The applications of industrial grade dimethyl carbonate have a wide range over different industries.

Solvent segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes battery electrolyte, reagents, solvents, polycarbonate synthesis, fuel additives and others. Among these, solvent is expected to be the fastest growing application segment. Solvents are a major raw material for paints and coatings, which are further used in building and construction, automotive and electrical industry. Solvent made from dimethyl carbonate has found to have efficient solubility. Further, the evaporation rate of such solvents is high and has weak odour. Solvents are now being used in multiple applications including steel drum linings, floor coatings, architectural coatings, etc.

Paints and coatings segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-use segment includes paints and coatings, plastics, battery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics and others. Out of the end-users, paints and coatings expected to be the most lucratively growing segment. Dimethyl carbonates have been found to increase the solubility of the solvents used in paints and coatings. Further, the paints and coatings made from dimethyl carbonate have superior resistant properties against chemical and especially thermal degradation, and thus it is the primary reasons for their adoption in automotive, construction and electronics industry.

The offline segment led the dimethyl carbonate market with a market share of around 71.10% in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The offline segment is the dominant distribution channel segment. Offline distribution channel includes retail shops, specialized shops and hardware stores. The dimethyl carbonate market operates in a B2B setting. Thus, the end-users mostly buy in large quantities for the manufacturing of different products.

Scope of Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2018-2029 Base Year 2021 Projection Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Grade, Application, End-Use, and Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd., UBE Industries, KOWA American Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Merck KGaA, HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dimethyl carbonate include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the dimethyl carbonate market and held the 33.82% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as presence of many global and regional manufacturers, abundance of raw materials and availability of research and development sites. The higher pace of spending on engineered thermoplastic has brought tremendous growth in the regional dimethyl carbonate market. However, North America is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising investment in electric and hybrid electric vehicles along with technological developments is the significant factor behind the growing market. Also, stringent regulations regarding the use of conventional materials that has high toxicity is propelling the growth of greener substitutes such as dimethyl carbonate.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, etc. The demand for dimethyl carbonate has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of dimethyl carbonate were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for dimethyl carbonate significantly decreased.

