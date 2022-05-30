5G in Defense Market to Garner US $6640.9 Million by 2030 – Global Industry Preface, Communication Infrastructure, Rise in investment, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Future Outlook: The Brainy Insights

The rise in initiatives taken by the governments worldwide is expected to increase the growth of the 5G in defense market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global 5G in Defense market is expected to grow from USD 705.0 million in 2021 to USD 6640.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The defense sector has evolved in various countries and regions, which primarily impacts the growth of the 5G in the defense market. Many regions and countries are improving their military infrastructure by upgrading their technologies. Seamless connectivity is required for quick up-gradation and high efficiency. Countries like the US, China, and Israel are testing 5G technology communication in their military forces. As per the report published by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) Artificial Intelligence and National Security, the US Army is deploying various robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) with autonomous capabilities, such as surveillance, navigation, and IED removal. Italy and France are also planning to implement 5G technology for seamless communication in their military forces. To ensure data security in the 5G technology, European countries prefer to buy 5G devices in their respective region only. Some Asian countries like India are also looking forward to banning Chinese companies because of data security concerns.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global 5G in Defense market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● May 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. partnered with Ericsson to provide high-quality voice services for utilizing VoLTE in the SA architecture. The communication industry is working on fully developing Voice over New Radio (VoNR) based on 5G technology.



Market Growth & Trends



5G network connectivity can support a fast-speed network and data connectivity. Further, they can also be used in multiple devices such as sensors to connect with each other which propels the market's growth. Governments of various countries are spending heavily on building a technologically advanced infrastructure for the defense to protect their borders from anti-social elements from the neighboring countries or enemy countries, which add impetus to the growth of the 5G in the defense market. However, the security concerns related to the 5G in the defense market hampers the market's growth. The adoption of new technologies such as the IoT is expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period. It helps improve the communication channels and reduces the time for data sharing. But the, data security concerns such as cyber-attacks on confidential data are a challenge for the market's growth.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the small cells segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68% and market revenue of 479.4 million.



The communication infrastructure segment is divided into small cells and macro cells. In 2021, the small cell communication infrastructure segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68% and market revenue of 479.4 million. Small cell communication infrastructure helps facilitate 5G deployment and helps promote better connectivity speed in the defense sector. This helps in the market's growth.



● In 2021, the airborne platform segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 38% and market revenue of 267.9 million.



The platform segment is divided into land, naval, and airborne. In 2021, the airborne platform segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 38% and market revenue of 267.9 million. The airborne platform has various applications, such as drones with an efficient communication system which drives the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the 5G in Defense Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global 5G in Defense market, with a market share of around 39.4% and 277.7 million of the market revenue in 2021. Countries in North America, such as the US, have increased their investment in the defense sector, which propels the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-latency communication technology in the North American region also drives the growth of the 5G in the defense market in the region. The US is also the largest developer and operator of the 5G technology and communication system, which adds impetus to the market's growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global 5G in Defense market are:



● Ericsson

● Nokia Networks

● Huawei

● Samsung

● Thales Group

● NEC

● L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

● Wind River Systems, Inc.

● Raytheon Technologies

● Ligado Networks



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global 5G in Defense market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global 5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure:



● Small Cell

● Macro Cell



Global 5G in Defense Market by Platform:



● Land

● Naval

● Airborne



About the report:



The global 5G in Defense market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



