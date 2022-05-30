Strategies For Global Tea Pods Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the tea pods market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tea pods market is expected to grow to $7.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Increasing tea consumption across the globe is expected to drive the tea pods global market growth during the period.

The tea pods global market consists of sales of tea pods and related services. Tea pods are small, sealed filter pouches with tea, like a teabag. The tea pods are a convenient way for consuming tea, and are available in various flavors such as Indian spice chai, lemon zinger, mandarin orange spice, and snapple diet peached iced tea. The popular tea pods available in the market are K-cups, gourmet tea pods, and paper tea pods.

Global Tea Pods Market Trends

The availability of different types of flavored tea is emerging as a major trend that is shaping the growth of the tea pods market. Major players dealing in the tea pods market are now focusing on new flavors and introducing products according to consumers' taste and preferences. For instance, in January 2019, Coca-Cola Brazil launched a new range of yerba mate pods under its Leao Brand. Leao is a pioneer brand in Brazil's tea market. Thus, the launch of new flavored tea by the players dealing in tea pods market is anticipated to be a major trend in the tea pods market.

Global Tea Pods Market Segments

The global tea pods market is segmented:

By Type: Soft Tea Pods, Hard Tea Pods

By Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers

By Tea Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Others

By Geography: The global tea pods market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tea pods market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tea pods market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tea pods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle, Keurig Green Mountain, Cornish Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Red Diamond, Eekannee, The Republic of Tea, and Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

