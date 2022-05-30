3D Printer Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printer market size is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2021 to $13.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The global 3D printer market is expected to grow to $23.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. The growth in the use of 3D printed products in the automotive industry is a key factor driving the 3D printer manufacturing market growth.

The 3D printer manufacturing market consists of sales of 3D printers that are used in automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense industries. 3D printing is the method of creating three-dimensional objects by transferring consecutive material layers through a 3D printer.

Global 3D Printer Market Trends

Major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are producing printers that have a vast capacity and can print faster than conventional 3D printers.

Global 3D Printer Market Segments

The global 3D printer market is segmented:

By Printer Type: Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer

By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Others

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction and Architecture, Others

By Geography: The global 3D printer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printer market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D printer global market, 3D printer market share, 3D printer market segmentation and geographies, 3D printer global market players, 3D printer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D printer global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC, Markforged Inc, and Made In Space.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

