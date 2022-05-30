Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the freight chartered air transport market size is expected to grow from $20.92 billion in 2021 to $23.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The freight chartered air transportation market is expected to grow to $36.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%. The growing need for urgent shipment of dangerous goods and hazardous materials is expected to drive the freight chartered air transport market growth.

The freight chartered air transport services market consists of sales of freight chartered air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services for cargo at a toll per mile or hour for the charter of the aircraft. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Freight Chartered Air Transport Market Segments

By Cargo Type: Time Critical Cargo, Heavy and Outside Cargo, Dangerous Cargo, Animal Transportation, Others

By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use

By End-Use: Wealthy Individuals, Sports Teams, Large Corporations

By Geography: The global freight chartered air transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides freight chartered air transport global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global freight chartered air transport market, freight chartered air transport global market share, freight chartered air transport market segments and geographies, freight chartered air transport global market players, freight chartered air transport market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The freight chartered air transport global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Air Charter Service, Air Transport Services Group Inc., Stratos Jet Charters Inc., Cargo Air Chartering, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Air Partner, and Fliteline.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

