Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market size is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2021 to $4.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The global UHT processing market size is expected to grow to $7.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The increasing demand for dairy products is expected to drive the growth of the UHT processing market in the coming years.

The UHT processing market consists of sales of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sterilize liquid food such as milk, soups, and sauces by heating over 135°C to kill bacteria. UHT processing offers the same bactericidal effect as in-container sterilizing at a lower temperature for a longer time, but it generates far less chemical change, resulting in a higher-quality product.

Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are shaping the UHT processing market. Major companies operating in the ultra-high temperature sector are focused on developing technological solutions for UHT to strengthen their position.

Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Segments

By Component Type: Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others

By Product Form: Liquid, Semi-Liquid

By Mode of Operation: Direct, Indirect

By Application: Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Others

By Geography: The global UHT processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GOMA Engineering, SPX Flow, GEA Group, Elecster, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, TESSA Dairy Machinery Ltd, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, Alfa Laval, Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Paul Muellar Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

