Insulin Pump Market Size [2022-2029]: $13.17 Billion by 2029 at CAGR of 16.3%

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global Insulin Pump Market size was USD 4.01 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 4.57 billion in 2022 to USD 13.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Population to Propel Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Insulin Pump Market size was USD 4.01 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 4.57 billion in 2022 to USD 13.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Insulin Pump Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of these pumps for type 2 diabetes.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Ypsomed AG partnered with Abbott and CamDiab to accelerate the development of an automated insulin delivery system for diabetic patients. The system is designed to integrate Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, CamDiab’s CamAPS FX algorithm, and Ypsomed’s mylife YpsoPump to automate the process of insulin delivery on real-time glucose data.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/insulin-pump-market-102735





Insulin Pump Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 16.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 13.17 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 4.01 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 181 Segments covered By product type , By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel Growth Drivers Delayed Diagnosis & Treatment Amid Pandemic Hampered Market Growth Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Population to Propel Growth North America Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Availability of Pumps





COVID-19 Impact:

Delayed Diagnosis & Treatment Amid Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the Insulin Pump Market growth during the pandemic period. Governments restricted transportation and supplies of raw materials, which affected the production rate and profitability of the companies operating in this market. Also, the delay in diagnosis and treatment of diabetes has led to sluggish market growth. Furthermore, delayed purchase of insulin pumps during the pandemic has affected the market expansion and development.

Segments:

Increasing Demand for Pumps to Bolster Segmental Growth

By product type, the market is divided into pumps and consumables. Pumps are categorized into tethered pumps, patch pumps, and others. The pumps segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the rising diabetic population.

Type 1 Diabetes Segment to Hold Prominent Market Share

Based on disease indication, the market is bifurcated into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The type 1 diabetes segment led the market during the forecast period due to the increasing population of type 1 diabetic patients.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/insulin-pump-market-102735





Retail & Online Pharmacies to Lead the Market During Forecast Period

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacy and retail & online pharmacy. The rising availability of diabetes management devices and solutions in retail outlets and online stores will augment the market growth in the coming years.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding recent developments and technological advancements in the market. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market growth during the projected period are highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market development and expansion is discussed further in the report. A list of key market players is given along with the key developments introduced by the players.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Population to Propel Growth

The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Several factors to bolster the market growth are increasing obesity and a sedentary lifestyle among the population. Increasing utilization of insulin pumps and recent product approvals are anticipated to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of insulin pumps may hamper the market growth.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/insulin-pump-market-102735





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Availability of Pumps

North America holds the highest global Insulin Pump Market share during the projected period due to favorable reimbursement environment policies in the U.S. These pumps' rising availability and adoption are expected to drive the regional market.

Europe holds the second-largest market share and is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Also, increasing the adoption of these pumps by diabetic patients is likely to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Forming Partnership Allows Key Players to Strengthen their Market Position

The prominent players leading the market share focus on forming strategic alliances and partnering with the supporting companies to improve their business performance. Also, the leading market players introduce new products to enhance their product portfolio and propel growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (U.S.)

Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)

Insulet Corporation (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)





Quick Buy - Insulin Pump Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102735





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Ageing Population, Prevalence and Cost Burden of Diabetes, Key Countries, 2021 Evolution of Insulin Pumps Total Addressable Market and Insulin Pump Penetration Reimbursement Scenario, in Key Countries Impact of Covid-19 on the Market Comparison Based on Selective Parameters – Major Insulin Pump Manufacturers Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, New Product Launches, etc.)

Global Insulin Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Pumps Tethered Pumps Patch Pumps Others Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail & Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Insulin Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Pumps Tethered Pumps Patch Pumps Others Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail & Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Disease Indication Canada By Disease Indication



Toc Continue…





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/insulin-pump-market-102735





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



