Global Industrial Machinery Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial machinery market size is expected to grow from $461.89 billion in 2021 to $506.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. As per TBRC’s industrial machinery market outlook the market size is then expected to grow to $703.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in industrial machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The industrial machinery market consists of sales of industrial machinery such as food and beverage manufacturing machinery, semiconductor manufacturing machinery, sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), machinery for making paper and paper products, printing and binding machinery and equipment, textile-making machinery, and machinery for making plastics and rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial machinery.

Global Industrial Machinery Market Trends

3D log scanning is being integrated with saw mill manufacturing equipment to produce high-grade lumber at mills. A 3D log scanner is a scanner that measures the actual shape of the logs by coupling vision sensors with geometric data on the log. This helps to increase resolution quality, scan speeds, and laser lighting which is used to measure dark logs leading to a high-grade lumber recovery. This technology is widely used in super mills which are a conglomerate of satellite mills with around two three log lines. Also, sensors used in 3D log scanning help to capture the knots faster leading to an optimized yield.

Global Industrial Machinery Market Segments

By Type: Woodworking and Paper Machinery, Printing Machinery and Equipment, Semiconductor Machinery, Food Product Machinery, Others

By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Woodworking Machinery, Paper Industry Machinery, Chemical Processing Machinery and Equipment, Glass Making Machinery, Petroleum Refining Machinery, Plastics Working Machinery, Rubber Working Machinery, Tannery Machinery, Textile Making Machinery, Typesetting Machinery, Offset Printing Machinery, Flexographic Printing Machinery, Gravure Printing Machinery, Printing Trades Binding Machinery and Equipment, Other Printing Machinery and Equipment, Wafer Processing Equipment, Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Equipment, Other Semiconductor Making Machinery, Dairy Product Plant Machinery and Equipment, Bakery Machinery and Equipment, Meat and Poultry Processing and Preparation Machinery, Other Commercial Food Products Machinery, All Other Industrial Machinery

By Geography: The global industrial machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ASML Holding N.V, Tetra Laval International S.A, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Canon Inc, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc, KLA-Tencor Corp, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

