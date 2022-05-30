Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ice cream and frozen dessert market size is expected to grow to $154.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. According to the ice cream and frozen dessert market analysis, an increase in population creates more demand for food.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market consist of sales of ice cream and frozen dessert by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ice cream, frozen ices, frozen yogurts, sherbets, and other frozen desserts (except bakery products). The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Trends

The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to a significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes, or artificial preservatives. Also, many foodservice and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. For instance, a USA-based yogurt brand Siggi’s Dairy introduced clean label yogurt pouches for children.

Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Segments

The global ice cream and frozen dessert market is segmented:

By Type: Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product: Ice-cream, Gelato, Frozen Custard, Frozen Yoghurt, Frozen Novelties, Sorbet and Others

By Category: Conventional, Sugar-Free

By End-User: Personal, Commercial

By Geography: The global ice cream and frozen dessert market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ice cream and frozen dessert market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ice cream and frozen dessert global market, ice cream and frozen dessert global market share, ice cream and frozen dessert market segments and geographies, ice cream and frozen dessert global market players, ice cream and frozen dessert market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ice cream and frozen dessert market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nestle S.A., Unilever plc, Danone S.A., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills, Olam International, Agropur cooperative, Land O'Lakes Inc, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

