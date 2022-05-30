Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market size is expected to grow from $669.95 billion in 2021 to $743.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The global agriculture, construction, mining machinery market size is then expected to grow to $1,081.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment, construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment, and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.

Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Trends

Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user. Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through the internet on a real-time basis. This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs.

Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segments

The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is segmented:

By Type: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Implement, Mining and Oil and Gas Field Machinery

By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building and Road Construction Equipment, Farm Machinery and Equipment, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, Paper Bag and Coated and Treated Paper, Oil and Gas Field Machinery and Equipment, Mining Machinery and Equipment

By Geography: The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, EXOR Group, Kubota Corp, CNH Industrial NV, Volvo AB, AGCO Corporation, Liebherr Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

