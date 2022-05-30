Strategies For Global Dry Bulk Materials Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Dry Bulk Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dry bulk materials market size is expected to grow from $330.42 billion in 2021 to $363.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The dry bulk material market is then expected to grow to $511.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Rising demand for raw material for the manufacturing, defense, and infrastructure sectors is driving the dry bulk materials market growth.

The dry bulk materials trucking market consists of sales of dry bulk materials trucking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of dry bulk materials. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Dry Bulk Materials Market Trends

The dry bulk material trucking market is increasingly using technology for higher output and efficiency which is gaining significant popularity in the dry bulk materials trucking market. The use of technology includes artificial intelligence, automation, the use of apps, and others.

Global Dry Bulk Materials Market Segments

The global dry bulk materials market is segmented:

By Commodity Type: Iron Ore, Coal and Pet Coke, Grains and Agricultural Products, Cement/ Aggregates, Fertilizers, Others

By Application: Food and Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Energy and Mining, Agriculture, Chemicals, Others

By Vessel Type: Capesize, Handysize, Pananmax, Handymax

By End-Use: Iron Ore, Steel Products, Lumber or Log, Others

By Geography: The global dry bulk materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global dry bulk materials market overviews, global dry bulk materials industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global dry bulk materials market, global dry bulk materials market share, global dry bulk materials market segments and geographies, global dry bulk materials market players, global dry bulk materials market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global dry bulk materials market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Melvin Orr Trucking, C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., YRC Freight, Swift Transportation, Landstar System Inc., Transpro Burgener, Bulkmatic, Kenan Advantage Group, and Quality Distribution.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

