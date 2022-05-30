Global Functional Foods Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the functional foods market is expected to grow to $243.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing number of diseases is shifting consumer's focus on healthy eating, which in turn, is projected to boost the functional foods market growth.

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is highly nutritious and is associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promote proper growth & development.

Global Functional Foods Market Trends

Key players are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansion in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers which is one of the key functional foods market trends. For instance, Tyson Foods Inc. announced the launch of its new brand Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks. Pack Snacks Bites are produced with fruits, nuts, and functional ingredients such as probiotic cultures, turmeric, kombucha, matcha, collagen protein, and prebiotic fiber.

Global Functional Foods Market Segments

The global functional foods market is segmented:

By Product Type: Bakery and Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish and Eggs, Soy Products, Fats and Oils, Others

By Ingredients: Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Vitamins, Others

By Application: Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Others

By Geography: The global functional foods market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional foods market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global functional foods market, functional foods global market share, functional foods global market segments and geographies, functional foods market players, functional foods market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The functional foods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., and Nestle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

