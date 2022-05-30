Automotive Sensors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Automotive Sensors Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive sensors market size is expected to reach $39.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.67%. According to the global automotive sensors market analysis, the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The automotive sensors market consists of sales of automotive sensor solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect, transmit, analyse, record, and display information about the vehicle's internal and external surroundings. Automotive sensors are intelligent sensors that monitor the vehicle condition and provide information to the user or automatically make the required changes to the vehicle. Automotive sensors check incoming air temperature, fuel-air mixture, manifold pressure, wheel speed, and others.

Global Automotive Sensors Market Trends

The rise in the use of pressure sensors is one of the key automotive sensors global market trends gaining popularity. According to the automotive sensors market research, pressure sensors are used for discovering the early faults in hydraulic brakes, optimizing the fuel mix to match the air pressure, automatic cleaning of exhaust filters, tracking exhaust recirculation, critical fluid examinations, finding vapor leakages, triggering airbags faster, and launching pedestrian airbags. For example, in 2020 September, Sensata Technologies, Inc. an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors launched the new PTE7100 and PTE7300 hermetic pressure sensors for industrial applications. The sensor is built using automotive leading micro silicon strain gauge technology. The sensor has several unique features, including high accuracy, burst strength, and shock performace making it a robust solution for customers with challenging measurement requirements.

Global Automotive Sensors Market Segments

The global automotive sensors market is segmented:

By Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Speed Sensors, Level/Position Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Gas Sensors, Inertial Sensors

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Technology: Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

By Application Type: Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Others

By Geography: The global automotive sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive sensors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive sensors global market, automotive sensors market share, automotive sensors global market segments and geographies, automotive sensors market players, automotive sensors global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive sensors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Analog Devices Inc, ELMOS Semiconductor SE, Aptiv plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., CTS Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Melexis N.V., ON Semiconductor, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Velodyne LiDAR, Quanergy, Innoviz Technologies, Broadcom Limited, Bosch Sensortec GmBH, Bourns Inc, Delphi Automotive LLP, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

