Nearly 3/5th of Veterinary Services Demand to be created by Standalone Practices | Future Market Insights

Key Players Profiled in Veterinary Services Market are Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd., National Veterinary Care Ltd., Pets at Home Group PLC, CVS Group PLC

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterinary Services Market revenues is estimated at US$ 109.3 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 244 Bn.



The market for medical veterinary services is anticipated to grow with a high year-to-year growth rate of 8.4%. It is fueled by rises in zoonotic and food-borne parasite infections. Medical veterinary services are crucial in keeping animal welfare and human health as well as ensuring the market's sanitary safety.

The increasing number of government projects aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security as well as bio-security are predicted to hasten the adoption of veterinary treatment in livestock around the world. The OIE, for example, is concerned about food safety and has released guidelines on a regular basis to remove biological risks linked with farm checks, pre-slaughter, pre-processing, and processing stages.

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand by production animal type. The APAC regions can be projected to be the most lucrative region in this market during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Pets in Japan, for example, have a longer lifespan, making them more susceptible to knee/hip or elbow/shoulder disorders associated with old age as well as trauma. This is supposed to drive the veterinary orthopaedics market in Japan. Besides, the proportion of veterinarians in Japan who have pets and other small animals is growing, creating a potential growth for the market.

The requirement for veterinarians and their services is expected to rise in India as a result of the increased demand for products such as meat and milk as a result of the rising population, which is resulting in livestock rearing.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14814

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

● Global Veterinary Services market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 244.4 Bn by 2032.

● In 2022, North America to contribute more than 42% market revenue.

● Companion animal segment in the animal type is expected to grow at the highest rate of 8.6% CAGR.

● Among regions, the market in APAC is expected to register highest growth of 9.5% in the coming ten years.

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

• In June 2021, The Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital, for example, monitored the number of referrals for urgent treatment in its phones placed under emergency or urgent cases and noted a surge in that category.

• In April 2020, VetPartners Pty. Ltd. announced the acquisition of National Veterinary Care Ltd. paying US$ 251.5 Mn.

• In December 2020, Mars' Linnaeus division purchased five specialty referral centres from Pets at Home in the United Kingdom for US$ 132.2 Mn.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14814

Market Segments Covered In Veterinary Services Industry Analysis

By Animal Type:

Production Animal Cattle Poultry Swine Other Production Animals

Companion Animal Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.6. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1. By Key Regions

3.7.2. By Key Countries

3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

TOC Continued…

Report Customization Available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14814

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare

Optic Neuritis Treatment Market: Optic Neuritis Treatment Market by Indication, Product Type, Administration, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market : Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market by Product Type, Application, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

One-step ELISA Market: One-step ELISA Market by Target, Sample Type, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Lung Biopsy Systems Market: Lung Biopsy Systems Market by Product Type, Procedure Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Urinary Protein Reagents Market: Urinary Protein Reagents Market by Indication, End Users & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/veterinary-services-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs