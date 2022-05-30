Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2021 to $9.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to grow to $14.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. An increase in the aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments, thus contributing to the pharmaceutical drugs and pharmaceutical packaging equipment market growth.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market consists of sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging of all pharmaceutical products, using flexible, and heat-sealable material to form packages that are filled with a product and then sealed. Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, is defined as the packages and packaging processes used for pharmaceutical products.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Trends

The automatic packaging machine is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other machines of the packaging process can be done automatically.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging Equipment, Labelling and Sterialization Equipment

By Packaging Type: Liquids Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

By Equipment Type: Blenders, Granulators, Tablet Pressers, Tablet Coating Machine, Allied Machines

By Mode of Administration: Injectable Administration, Topical Administration, Oral Administration

By Geography: The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market overviews, pharmaceutical packaging equipment gmarket analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market share, pharmaceutical packaging global equipment market segments and geographies, pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market players, pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 s.r.l, Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, and Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

