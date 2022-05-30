First European hybrid appraiser einwert raises €2 million in pre-seed round to transform the property valuation industry
MUNICH, GERMANY, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate valuation is currently in greater demand than ever before. The reason: The current interest rate environment and anticipated developments are unsettling the market. The threat of a real estate price bubble, that might also burst, is omnipresent. A well-founded valuation that takes this development into account is therefore indispensable to investors and portfolio holders. Recognizing this, the start-up einwert offers appraisals supported by a new digital solution that replaces previously time-consuming analog reconciliation processes and data transfers with AI-driven digital processes. This makes einwert the first European provider of formal real estate appraisals that, in addition to high speed, lets customers benefit from data-based ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) insights.
Civil engineer Dr. Christina Mauer came up with the brilliant business idea for einwert during her doctorate at the TU Munich.
The business idea is so revolutionary that the founders of einwert were able to raise €2 million in a pre-seed financing round. Lead investor is 468 Capital; Wecken & Cie, Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund and infinitas capital are also on board. Oliver Manojlovic, VP Sales of Personio and Dr. Stephan Rohr, founder of TWAICE, are supporting the emerging project as business angels. The financial resources will be used to expand the team and the evaluation platform.
New solution for existing challenges of the B2B real estate market
In total, institutional real estate investors spend several billion euros a year on commissioning valuation reports in Europe alone. Invariably, that amount is spent on data analytics and ESG. Real estate companies must have their buildings valued annually by certified appraisers. It takes weeks from the time the contract is awarded to the document being available, because up to now, a lot of the work has been done manually. Existing valuation software is not very intelligent and is based on forms. Appraisers must enter input data manually and purchase market data from various databases at great expense.
einwert founder and CEO Dr. Christina Mauer describes the current situation: "Due to the manual processing, appraisals sometimes take up to six weeks and cause a lot of coordination work for customers. Further use of the valuable content and data from the appraisals has been difficult to-date, due to the analog format." There are further challenges: "Formal real estate appraisals are mandatory for institutional investors and an important part of the transaction process. Due to manual processing, it is not uncommon for massive delays to occur, and data-based insights such as ESG assessments are also missing from appraisals," said Dr. Mauer.
Fastest fact-based hybrid appraisals in Europe
einwert creates appraisals in just days by using software to facilitate and largely take over the process. It works as follows: Customers place and manage the order via einwert's cloud-based platform or immediate system interfaces. The start-up draws on a network of certified appraisers who inspect properties and value them using the intelligent software, which provides comprehensible suggestions on important variables for determining value and standardizes the structure of appraisals.
einwert founder and CTO Dr. Maximilian Schlachter: "By replacing manual work with intelligent parameter determination, we enable our appraisers to value more intelligently and deliver comprehensible valuations and sustainable findings with shorter turnaround times than anyone else in the industry. As a result, we are providing our customers with an entirely new digital value experience." Dr. Mauer and Dr. Schlachter are thus translating their research findings into a scalable product.
"We are proud to support Christina and the einwert team in their vision and to lead the international syndicate of industry experts. Through einwert's software-enabled service approach, institutional real estate investors will gain transparency on relevant market parameters even faster and thus be able to make smarter, future-oriented decisions," said Bernhard Janke, Partner at 468 Capital.
