HOVSCO Gears Up to Launch New Folding Fat e-Bike for Bike Lover in the US Region at the end of June in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hovsco has announced exciting new plans to release its upgraded foldable fat electric bicycle HovBeta Ebike Model at the end of June after rapidly expanding. There is an explosion of interest in e-bikes as more consumers seek environmentally friendly and active transportation solutions. Hovsco launched five product models to fully fulfill the market demands, including this fat electric bike HovBeta.
Hovsco's HovBeta Step-Through offers a compact and fun e-bike that can get you to work and around the local park - no trails or pavement required. The HovBeta Step-Through ebike hides the battery inside the front half. And the battery is removable for indoor charging. It also has wide, grippy tires that can handle both trails and pavement. And its lockable front forks make the bumpiest of terrains feel flowy and fun. Hovsco bike’s five levels of pedal assist allow riders to maneuver safely and swiftly wherever they choose to go.
Furthermore, the HovBeta Step-Through Ebike lowers the top tube, making mounting and dismounting a breeze. It also accommodates riders who don't wish to constantly throw their legs over a high top tube. be folded to fit under desks, into car trunks, or into a closet. Besides being convenient for people living in cities, the foldable design allows you to toss it in a car for remote surf-break sends, and it takes up a far smaller amount of storage space in a garage or apartment than a traditional bike. With a 48V, 720Wh battery, the HovBeta Step-Through ebike can travel an average of 60 miles. A 54.6V, 3A fast charger is included to charge it in less than 5 hours. And its torque sensor systems have a very intuitive ride feel because they emulate your pedal power very well.
Eric, the Product Manager at HOVSCO, said, "We're known for providing top-notch products at an affordable price. With a wide range of models, Hovsco's electric bikes have all been meticulously designed to fit a variety of riding needs and styles. This HovBeta Foldable Step-Thru ebike is a upgraded one with 20" * 4” fat tire, which definitely help you cross any terrains easily. "
About HOVSCO:
HOVSCO, founded in 2019, is a reputable name in e-bikes in the US, UK, and Germany. They have offered five different e-bike models since now. The bike company aspires to achieve great heights and provide a memorable experience for riders. Learn more about Hovsco: https://www.hovsco.com/
