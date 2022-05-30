Submit Release
Man fatally shot in Safford, Arizona after law enforcement officers return fire

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 3:34 p.m., Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire at a male subject in Safford, near the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191. 

The male subject died at the scene from injuries he sustained after firing at law enforcement officers.   

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation and will provide additional information when it becomes available. 

