Biofertilizers Market to Hit USD 4.47 Billion by 2029 | Rising Government Support to Boost the Growth of the Market

Companies covered in biofertilizers market are Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), National Fertilizers Limited (India), IPL Biologicals (INTERNATIONAL PANAACEA LIMITED) (India), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina), BioWorks Inc. (U.S.), SOM PHYTOPHARMA (INDIA) LIMITED (India), American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (India), Symborg (Spain) & other.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biofertilizers market size was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 2.02 billion in 2022 to USD 4.47 billion by 2029 at 12.04% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report titled, “Biofertilizers Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the study, surged demand for organic products will encourage leading companies to expand their penetration across untapped areas. Excessive usage of chemical fertilizers has prompted governments and other stakeholders to prioritize sustainable and organic fertilizers. Leading companies are poised to invest in agricultural biologicals to tap into markets.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biofertilizers-market-100413

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

National Fertilizers Limited (India)

IPL Biologicals (INTERNATIONAL PANAACEA LIMITED) (India)

Bioceres S.A. (Argentina)

BioWorks Inc. (U.S.)

SOM PHYTOPHARMA (INDIA) LIMITED (India)

American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (India)

Symborg (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.02 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 4.47 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.04 % 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Crop Type Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), National Fertilizers Limited (India), IPL Biologicals (INTERNATIONAL PANAACEA LIMITED) (India), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina), BioWorks Inc. (U.S.), SOM PHYTOPHARMA (INDIA) LIMITED (India), American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (India), Symborg (Spain) & other. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/biofertilizers-market-100413

Segmentations

Phosphate Solubilizers to Remain Dominant with Surging Demand to Boost Crop Quality

In terms of type, the market is segmented into phosphate solubilizers, nitrogen fixing, and others. The phosphate solubilizers segment will exhibit notable growth on the back of growing applications in plant growth and development.

Rhizobium to be Sought-after Due to Growing Role in Crop Productivity

With respect to microorganism, the market is segregated into azotobacter, rhizobium, VAM, bacillus, pseudomonas, azospirillum, and others. The rhizobium segment will witness significant CAGR during the forecast period, partly due to its significance in providing nitrogen sources to the soil.

Seed Treatment to Gain Traction with Rising Demand for Administering Biofertilizers

On the basis of application, the market is classified into soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. The seed treatment segment will grow with increasing demand to administer biofertilizers. Some factors, such as intelligent speed monitoring systems and extended spreading widths, will play an invaluable role in fostering the industry growth.

Cereals to Receive Impetus Due to Surging Demand for Organic Products

Based on crop type, the market is segregated into pulses & oilseeds, cereals, fruits & vegetables, and others. The cereals segment will contribute significantly during the assessment period due to the rising demand for organic products across emerging and advanced economies.

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porter’s Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Government Policies to Boost Growth Potentials

The biofertilizers market share will observe an upward trajectory on the heels of robust government policies encouraging the use of bio-based fertilizers. Prominently, governments introduced tax flexibility, new liquidity, and subsidies, reinforcing the market growth. Several governments have introduced agricultural and food-related programs. To illustrate, in August 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) of Japan introduced the Green Food System Strategy, driving the use of biofertilizers and bio-pesticides. Moreover, the trend for organic farming will further expedite investments across emerging and advanced economies.

Meanwhile, the high production cost of organic and biological fertilizers could challenge major companies vying to bolster their portfolios.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biofertilizers-market-100413

Regional Insights

North America to Remain Lucrative Hub with Growing Trend for Organic Farms

The U.S. and Canada have emerged as promising hubs in the wake of the rising prominence of organic farms. According to the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), sales of organic products in the U.S. rose by more than 20% in the spring of 2020. Moreover, seed and soil treatment has gained considerable traction to propel crop quality and production.

The Europe biofertilizers market growth will be strong on the heels of the implementation of rigorous regulations on the use of chemical fertilizers. Strict rules on safety, quality, and labeling requirements could spur the penetration of biofertilizers and organic fertilizers. The U.K., France, and Germany will provide promising opportunities following the trend for green innovations.

Stakeholders expect Asia Pacific to emerge as a favorable destination due to bullish investments in the agriculture sector. According to India’s Press Information Bureau, the Government of India is gearing up to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 to boost food security. Furthermore, China has profoundly promoted the product use to reduce the use of chemicals in the agriculture sector.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Prioritize Product Launches to Gain Ground

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

June 2021 – Symborg rolled out Qlimax, an innovative soil energizer with prebiotic effects to propel microbial flora.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Biofertilizers Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Biofertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Nitrogen Fixing Phosphate Solubilizers Others By Microorganism (Value) Rhizobium Azotobacter Azospirillum Pseudomonas Bacillus VAM Others By Application (Value) Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Others By Crop Type (Value) Cereals Pulses & Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biofertilizers-market-100413

Read Related Insights:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2026

Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Size, Growth | Industry Report, 2026

Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share & Forecast 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: