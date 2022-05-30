Home projector vs cinema projector: What are the differences?
What are the differences between a home projector and a cinema professional projector? Do they use the same technology? Is it worth buying a projector? What kind of projectors are generally used in movie theaters?
The full name of the machine used in cinemas to show movies is called a digital projector. The chip inside of it is a DMD, currently only produced in the United States. The home projector or projector, on the other hand, has a much cheaper component.
The differences between a cinema projector and a home projector
The main differences lie in the structure, price, resolution, brightness, etc.
1. Different structural principles
Digital movie projectors, generally choose DLP display technology, mainly with 3DLP and SXRD display technology. The principle is to convert digital signals into optical signals. The three internal DMD chips present various images and colors by scattering and synthesizing white light. However, the projector is generally suitable for small places such as meeting rooms and homes, and the brightness is lower. The principle is to use a single DMD chip imaging, and the chip is small and low heat.
2. Different sizes and volumes
The most obvious sign of a digital projector compared to a commercial or home projector is that it is "big", and this is not an exaggeration. A digital movie projector can be three times the size of a home projector.
3. Resolution and brightness
Digital movie projectors are capable of resolutions of 4K or 8K, while home projectors are generally 1080p or shifting-pixels 4K. In terms of brightness, digital movie projectors are also brighter than home projectors, but this also creates the disadvantage of high heat and energy consumption. Now the home projectors on the market are gradually increasing their brightness, some of which can reach 3,000 ANSI lumens or more. For example, Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector adopts 4k resolution and high brightness up to 3,200 ANSI lumens, mostly meeting the demands of home movie viewing.
4. Configuration and scalability
Digital projectors are available with a variety of lens options such as short focal length, telephoto, and fixed focal length, and the corresponding optional lens can be selected depending on the solution. A digital projector is frankly like a server, the lens, lamp, heat sink, and interface system are all completely independent and have strong scalable performance. Not only can the lens be replaced, but in some cases, for the needs of the program, the interface, auxiliary display, remote control module, wireless module, and other hardware devices have to be expanded, which only a digital projector can achieve.
5. Price
Digital movie projectors are basically up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, and home projectors are basically ranging from a few thousand in price point.
In terms of home theaters, a home projector is adequate. The digital movie projector is produced for movie theaters. Its bulky body does not suit home conditions. With the technologies and many smart functions appearing on the home projectors, a home projector would be a better choice for home entertainment.
Alice Freeman
mall@dangbei.com
