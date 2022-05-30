Your Holistically Fit Life  Program Featured On The Natural TV Channel

Sally Estlin Founder of Holistically Fit Holistically Fit Logo Natural TV Channel

Your Holistically Fit Life focuses each week on improving aspects of people’s lives and shifting and lifting their energy around their minds, bodies and souls.

“I am very excited to be a part of the launch of the Natural TV Channel because it aligns with my values and mission in life” — Sally Estlin Founder of Holistically Fit

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Holistically Fit Life TV Program premieres on the Natural TV Channel and will be seen on Roku TV, it’s You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm9yDvFu5D-QxqdjygZPAew along with it’s website www.naturaltvchannel.com on May 30th at 8:00am PST “Your Holistically Fit Life” hosted by Sally Estlin focuses each week on improving aspects of people’s lives and shifting and lifting their energy around their minds, their bodies and their souls.All done in a fun, relevant and engaging way. Bringing in other like minded people to share knowledge, information and wisdom, highlighting how you can create some positive change in people’s lives by incorporating some simple, small steps. Episodes cover all sorts of topics such as journaling, exercise and diet or even playing the “Find Your Bling Game” where viewers can gain greater clarity, insight & direction in their life.The programs are diverse in their topics and come from a Holistic Approach to living life in a more natural and connected way.Sally States, “I am very excited to be a part of the launch of the Natural TV Channel because it aligns with my values and mission in life; which is to help people on a holistic level to Let Go, Step Up and Be More of their authentic selves. This allows them to live more in flow and resonance of who they truly are and their purpose in life. It’s time for the world to step out of the mud and back into the basics of life. Peel back the layers and live a more natural, authentic and peaceful life with more fun, happiness and meaning.Life’s too short for living an average life and its time to step up and live an awesome one!! Having lived through the world’s longest lockdown in Melbourne, now is the perfect time to help people discover a greater consciousness of who they are and what they are choosing to create in their lives and also release what no longer serves them.Sally became very interested in Natural Therapies and Alternative Medicine from her early 20s in the 90s when diagnosed with a potentially serious medical condition.Although working in Banking and Finance at the time, Sally started following her interest in the natural therapies area and studied in many areas of natural therapies from remedial massage and therapies, aromatherapy through to Homeopathy and Naturopathy. Also studying in counselling, coaching and deeper energy work.She found this all supported her wellbeing and became passionate about applying it in her everyday life with her 4 kids. She has continued to grow, learn and transform herself and her life through study and applying these therapies and practices in her daily life.Ten years ago Sally founded Holistically Fit, following her passion for health and fitness. It started out as a Personal training business but transformed into a business which focuses on shifting n lifting peoples energy on all levels to create positive change - using a myriad of tools and techniques acquired over the years - from personal training, to hands on healing through to online coaching and remote energy work.Part of her coaching work is utilising the 3 minute coach technique which is the fastest and most effective way to get laser focus onto underlying issues and gain deep impact all in a fluff free process and it dramatically speeds up coaching sessions.Most recently Sally has been working on the dimensional level of energetic healing using dimensional coaching.The dimensional coaching work Sally offers is a process to Align people to their deeper truth, Activate their full potential and Amplify their purpose on the planet. She works with the multi dimensional human experience to create profound shifts in physical, mental, emotional and spiritual consciousness which leads clients to attract, manifest and create a life / business they love.The process is to bring the client into Coherence, into Flow and Resonance with their purpose. Along the way we remove resistance and doubt.Over the past 10 years Sally has been drawn into energy healing work. Realising the new way forward with health and healing is to focus on the deeper energetic level to truly create positive change in people’s lives.Sally is a firm believer that the time is NOW for the integration of alternative medicine and energy healing as part of our daily lives. It’s the most pure and natural way to heal and transform lives.Sally is guided by her intuition and follows the energy in all areas of her life.The vision for the Natural TV Channel is to be one of the most significant, informational and educational resource for Natural Products and Alternative Medicine used by people all over the world.The founders have made a commitment to stay on top of the latest breakthroughs in science and technology, as well as new discoveries regarding unique, natural products, in order to utilize them to create a better way of life, and a healthier way of life, for communities across the globe. According to one of the founders Dr. Terry Warren “it is my commitment to educate people and promote a higher level of consciousness in order to preserve the environment and improve quality of life globally”.The Natural TV Channel will launch on Roku TV and social media with the idea of adding Amazon Fire and Apple TV within the next couple of months. There is also www.naturaltvchannel.com where you can view the programs and where the programs will be archived. The channel will include interviews, talk shows, product presentations , technology demonstrations, news and documentaries. They are currently creating content as well as reviewing programs and interviewing potential programmers. The channel will also offer advertising opportunities.For more information about the channel and to be part of the channel email them at info@naturaltvchannel.comFor more information about Sally Estlin and Your Holistically Fit Lifego to https://holisticallyfit.com.au/

introduction to the Natural TV Channel